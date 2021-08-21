Rejecting Defeat: Disease Eradication vs. Disease Management

I want to share a personal story of struggle with disease and the ensuing battle along the way. My wife Aina was diagnosed with skin cancer below her left eye six years ago. We went to a dermatologist, who sent us to a doctor specializing in skin disease, who in turn sent us to a cancer specialist. After examining my wife, he told us the only solution was to remove the eye and all the tissue around the eye through surgery.

Aina did not say anything and I felt numb in that examination room. I quickly prayed and then told the doctor that we were not interested in surgery. He told us it was a poor decision since the cancer would move into the eye, follow the nerve to the brain, and kill her. I began to search for a different solution to deal with the cancer and contacted a member in the church who had dedicated his life to alternative medicine. He suggested an aggressive treatment plan, which included using black salve and a number of other herbal products.

I also started reading certain Scriptures during our daily devotions, but instead of dying off, the skin cancer spread even more around the eye. By April of 2016 the cancer had grown to a tumor that blocked half the eye. I decided to seek additional help and took Aina to a different hospital this time. We were referred to an eye doctor, who after an examination sent us to a skin cancer surgeon.

Unlike the other doctor, he told us that the best course of action was radiation and so Aina began a series of 35 treatments a month later.

TURNING TO GOD

In seeking out a doctor and heeding his medical advice, we weren’t abandoning God, but using His mechanical arm of radiation. However, I felt the need to also start a spiritual battle that was more intense than what we had done previously. As I prayed and asked the Lord for direction, the Holy Spirit gave me the following plan: Begin and continue a specific spiritual warfare every morning after breakfast using Scriptures to direct our prayers. I would proclaim that the Word of God is powerful and that it will do what God wants it to accomplish.

“Let us labour therefore to enter into that rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief.” (Hebrews 4:11) I would proclaim that as we read the Word of God today, it shall prosper and not return void until it has accomplished what it was sent forth to do. The Word of God was applied to the cancer tumor.

“Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts. For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watereth the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater: So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.” (Isaiah 55:6-11)...

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From the Desk of John Torell September 9, 2018

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