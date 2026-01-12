The Alex Jones Show - 1/8/26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jimmy Kimmel Claims Trump Is Coming To Slaughter Americans As Desperate Democrats Attempt To Launch George Floyd 2.0 After A Women Was Killed In Minnesota When She Tried To Run Over An ICE Agent! PLUS, Alex Jones Just Caught Washington Post & Other Corporate Media RED-HANDED Trying to Frame The ICE Agent In Minnesota For Murder! Former J6 Political Prisoners Stewart Rhodes & Enrique Tarrio Join Infowars To Raise The Alarm On Deep State Moles Inside The Trump Administration! MUST-WATCH/SHARE!