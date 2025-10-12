BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #101 - Peter Kennedy: $140M Exit, Plant Medicine & Healing the Success Addiction
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
2 days ago

After selling his company for $140 million, Peter Kennedy should have felt on top of the world. Instead, he felt empty. That collapse launched a journey from boardrooms to sweat lodges in the Amazon, through ayahuasca and psilocybin ceremonies, somatic therapy, and even a 10-day darkness retreat.


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Peter reveals the hidden cost of success addiction, how inner child wounds shape men’s lives, and why so many men stay trapped in survival mode. We break down the real root causes of underachievement, the truth about conscious masculinity, and daily practices that can help you step into your highest potential.


If you’ve ever felt like you’re chasing success but losing yourself, this conversation will change the way you see achievement, healing, and leadership.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Peter via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.evolveweird.com/

Book: https://amzn.to/3IpUF4t

EvolveWell: https://www.evolvewell.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therememberingbook

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@the.remembering4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575990627792


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe for more deep conversations on masculinity, spirituality, and transformation.


💬 Comment below with your biggest takeaway and share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.

masculinityplantmedicinespiritualawakeninghealingjourneyshadowworkconsciouslivingpsychedelichealingawakenedmaninnerworkpeterkennedysuccessaddictionmenhealingfromsuccesstosoulpodcastinterviewbreakthroughmoments
