The Testimony of Bro. Roy Bell-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 16 2023

Bro. Roy Bell is not your typical jailhouse 'success story', he didn't get saved in jail and then hit the streets, Roy got saved first, went to college and watched as his life took some unexpected turns to the tune of some 30-odd years in the slammer. Would you come out of that as a preacher? Bro. Roy did, this is his story, and it's a masterclass in the grace of God. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a sit down with Bro. Roy Bell and I promise you it's not like anything you might have heard before. Getting saved, going off to college and meeting the girl of his dreams turned into incarceration for robbery, burglary, and carjacking with a daring, and briefly successful, jailbreak while hiding in the undercarriage of a delivery truck. But in the midst of all that, Bro. Roy would enjoy a 25-year pen pal relationship with Dr. Peter S. Ruckman who sent him a King James Bible and taught him the word through the daily mail. Today we go inside the High Desert State Prison, and see what it's like from the prisoner's perspective to be the one receiving Bibles behind bars. Join us as we celebrate one year of the NTEB Bibles Behind Bars program, you're not going to want to miss this one!

