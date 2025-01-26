FireStarter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Fires have a concerted nature:
1) Atmospheric Aluminum/Dessicant via Chemtrails
2) HAARP Frequencies and Nexrad directed beams
3) Weaponized SMART Meters - overcurrent and Lithium battery ignition
4) Specific EMFs Disseminated from Cellphone and Microwave Towers, Localized 5G EMP beam focus
5) Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) Fired from Drones
6) Satellites, Air Force Aircraft and Naval Ships
7) Arsonists Disguised as Firefighters
8) Disaffected and Soros funded UN paid "Illegal Migrant) arsonists
9) Fire-starting Incendiary Devices(Rockets)
10) Gross Mismanagement of California Forests
11) Emptied reservoirs and Fire hydrant vandalism
12) Overloaded PG&E Power Lines (Rothschild's owned energy)
13) Other Geoengineering & Weather Modification Techniques (manufactured highspeed Santa Ana winds)
Links:
OPERATION TORCH CALIFORNIA
https://themillenniumreport.com/2019/10/operation-torch-california-hard-evidence-proving-wildfires-started-by-arsonists/
Hummingbird Lady
San Bernardino County
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cdJqAQrMc0
Prodigy Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmin5WkOuPw All rights Reserved - the Prodigy’s official YouTube channel: http://prdgy.co/ProdigySubscribe