The Bobulinski Interview: Intro

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Biden Inc.
* Tony Bobulinski talks to Tucker in a new interview.
* FBI is suppressing Biden family crime evidence.
* The feds have been protecting Hunter.
* Bobulinski’s allegations are being suppressed.
* Influence peddling by ‘the big guy’ Joe.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-fbi-continues-suppress-evidence-hunter-bidens-business-dealings
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 October 2022