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Coronavirus spreads through Europe from Italy despite widespread quarantines | ABC News
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34 views • February 26, 2020
Italians or people who've recently visited the Lombardy region have tested positive to the coronavirus in Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia and Romania. The death toll from the virus in Italy has risen to 11, with over 320 cases of the virus in the country.
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