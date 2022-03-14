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Footage, presumably, the moment a SHELL HIT TV TOWER in the Ukrainian city of RIVINE. No more Broadcasting - 031422
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10 views • March 14, 2022
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On the footage, presumably, the moment a shell hit a TV tower in the Ukrainian city of Rivne
Local authorities report that television and radio broadcasting is not working due to the destruction of the TV tower.
On the footage, presumably, the moment a shell hit a TV tower in the Ukrainian city of Rivne
Local authorities report that television and radio broadcasting is not working due to the destruction of the TV tower.
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