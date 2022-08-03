Dr. Jason Dean: Monkeypox Plandemic and Marxist Power Grab

The World Health Organization's declaration of the monkeypox outbreak a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC) and the ramped-up federal response to it is another step in installing control over America, which is the last free country in the world, said Dr. Jason Dean in this interview with The New American. It is likely that the globalist Marxist establishment will use it as a pretext for the new restrictions.





The disease itself is nothing but a manifestation of the human body reacting to toxic ingredients in Covid so-called vaccines, which in fact are nothing but bioweapons. People don’t need to be afraid and don’t need to take the monkeypox vaccines to protect themselves, let alone their children, focusing instead on strengthening their immune systems.





Dr. Jason Dean is best known for helping people reverse chronic health issues. For 19 years, he and his wife have operated Palmer Natural Health, the largest nutrition and chiropractic office in the world, utilizing whole food and quantum nutrition.





Dr. Dean is also the creator and host of BraveTV.com and the owner of Revolution Health.





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