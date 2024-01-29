Accepting the Love of God Part 3: A Glance at the Ministry of Jesus

Jesus was homeless during the His years of ministry on this earth and did not have any stability as far as the world was concerned but He was absolutely fearless since He had the power to control all things that came against Him. He refused to be intimidated and had a deep prayer life even though He was the Son of God.
Jesus was human and relied heavily upon prayer and a strong relationship with the Father to work miracles and told us that He only did the works He had seen His Father do. If someone were to take a glance at your life, what would they see? Are you walking like Jesus?
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1331.pdf
RLJ-1331 -- FEBRUARY 26, 2012
