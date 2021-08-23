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Troubled Hearts?
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140 views • August 23, 2021
"Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled..." (John 14:1) - "Peace I leave with you, My Peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid." (John 14:27)
If a man/woman loves Jesus, then He and the Father will Live inside them... Do you Believe this? I feel, "Believers" have missed a very important Message regarding the Kingdom of GOD. The Kingdom of God is in you. Think about that... All Things are Possible to Them that Believe.
No matter what, We Are Never Alone. The Father Loves You, No Matter What!
The Power of The Word - Is the Power to Heal, Save, Deliver, Renew & Restore...
Thank you for your encouraging words and participation. Peace & Blessing!
Join in. Comments & All People Welcome, as well as non-believers and those of other faiths. It's just a Bible study. Respect is the only thing required. Peace & Blessing.
Scriptures:
Proverbs 3:1-12
John 14:1-8, 10-18, 27
John 1:1
Luke 21:34-36
Deuteronomy 11:13-24
Isaiah 35:4
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/titans-of-liberty-
If a man/woman loves Jesus, then He and the Father will Live inside them... Do you Believe this? I feel, "Believers" have missed a very important Message regarding the Kingdom of GOD. The Kingdom of God is in you. Think about that... All Things are Possible to Them that Believe.
No matter what, We Are Never Alone. The Father Loves You, No Matter What!
The Power of The Word - Is the Power to Heal, Save, Deliver, Renew & Restore...
Thank you for your encouraging words and participation. Peace & Blessing!
Join in. Comments & All People Welcome, as well as non-believers and those of other faiths. It's just a Bible study. Respect is the only thing required. Peace & Blessing.
Scriptures:
Proverbs 3:1-12
John 14:1-8, 10-18, 27
John 1:1
Luke 21:34-36
Deuteronomy 11:13-24
Isaiah 35:4
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/titans-of-liberty-
Keywords
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