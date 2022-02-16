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Attacks Have Ramped Up w/ Special Guest Glynda Lomax (2-11-2022)
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1 view • February 16, 2022
Attacks are on the rise lately by the evil one for many. What do these attacks look like and how do we best contend with them when they occur? In this podcast, Glynda and I have collaborated some of what we have been dealing with as well as how we are fighting through.
Prayers & Bible Verses for this podcast may be found on my blog here:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/02/11/new-podcast-attacks-have-ramped-up/
Follow Glynda Lomax of Just Praise Him Today here:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyndal
Prayers & Bible Verses for this podcast may be found on my blog here:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/02/11/new-podcast-attacks-have-ramped-up/
Follow Glynda Lomax of Just Praise Him Today here:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyndal
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