Miles Guo: Americans and the West still use the same old thinking and logic while they evaluated the CCP’s intelligence, and they didn’t realize it’s already Meng (Jianzhu), Wang (Qishan) and Xi

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郭先生12月2号直播（节选）：美国人和西方人对中国人和中国情报的认知还停留在几十年前，却不知现在早已是孟、王、习时代；孟建柱私生子刘特佐及其家族控制着马拉西亚一半的GDP和军事、情报、石油等；国内各级政府都在开会准备应对美国的经济战，经济已在崩溃的边沿
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