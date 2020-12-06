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Miles Guo: Americans and the West still use the same old thinking and logic while they evaluated the CCP’s intelligence, and they didn’t realize it’s already Meng (Jianzhu), Wang (Qishan) and Xi
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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12 views • December 06, 2020
Miles Guo: Americans and the West still use the same old thinking and logic while they evaluated the CCP’s intelligence, and they didn’t realize it’s already Meng (Jianzhu), Wang (Qishan) and Xi (Jinping)’s time; Meng Jianzhu’s illegitimate son Jho Low together with his family control 50% of the Malaysia’s GDP, its military, intelligence, oil and ects.; CCP’s governments at all levels are preparing for the U.S. economic war; economy and banking in CCP China is collapsing
郭先生12月2号直播（节选）：美国人和西方人对中国人和中国情报的认知还停留在几十年前，却不知现在早已是孟、王、习时代；孟建柱私生子刘特佐及其家族控制着马拉西亚一半的GDP和军事、情报、石油等；国内各级政府都在开会准备应对美国的经济战，经济已在崩溃的边沿
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
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warroomccpgnewsstevebannonccpviruslimengyangtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslators
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