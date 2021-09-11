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Fauci Can't Awser a Simple Question
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780 views • September 11, 2021
Fauci is asked why people who had Covid already are being required to vaccinate, even though they’re likely more protected than vaccinated people
“That’s a really good point…I don’t really have a firm answer for you on that”
“That’s a really good point…I don’t really have a firm answer for you on that”
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