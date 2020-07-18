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International Weather Wars - 18 July 2020 - Geo Engineering - 19th Century Info - Cloud Seeding & More
Anti Weather Modification
Anti Weather Modification
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59 views • July 18, 2020
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UAE - Cloud Seeding

https://www.thenational.ae/opinion/editorial/the-uae-is-harnessing-the-power-of-tech-to-move-forward-1.1044549

https://www.thenational.ae/uae/environment/uae-carries-out-219-cloud-seeding-operations-in-first-six-months-of-the-year-1.1045039

https://gulfbusiness.com/uae-conducted-219-cloud-seeding-operations-in-h1-2020/

Indonesia - TMC - Taurus Molecular Cloud - Cloud Seeding

https://www.batamnews.co.id/berita-64625-utilizing-weather-modification-technology-in-duriangkang-sky.html

Wyoming, USA - Cloud Seeding Potential

https://journals.ametsoc.org/jamc/article/59/7/1217/348339/An-Assessment-of-Winter-Orographic-Precipitation?searchresult=1

1966 - California, USA - 10 years of Cloud Seeding

https://journals.ametsoc.org/jamc/article/5/5/684/351681/Results-of-Ten-Years-of-Cloud-Seeding-in-Santa

1960's - South Platte, Colorado, USA - Cloud Seeding

https://www.southplattesentinel.com/2020/07/09/the-right-amount-of-rain/

Russia - Siberia - Cloud Seeding

2019 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OojGojlUGV8

2020 - https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/russia-seeding-clouds-to-bring-rain-to-contain-devastating-wildfires-in-siberia/ar-BB16zYt4

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8510107/Russia-seeds-clouds-Siberia-douse-raging-wildfires.html

UND - USA - Weather Modification

https://www.grandforksherald.com/news/education/6566638-After-more-than-20-years-UNDs-atmospheric-sciences-department-has-a-change-in-leadership

India - Geo Engineering

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/ru-gbl071420.php

Readers Digest Info

1892 - https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/200154401/robert-george-dyrenforth

http://plainshumanities.unl.edu/encyclopedia/doc/egp.wat.023

1891 - https://history.nebraska.gov/publications/melbourne-rainmaker

1916 - https://www.sandiego.gov/digital-archives-photos/rainmaker-charles-hatfield
Keywords
russiaweather modificationusaclimate crisis
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