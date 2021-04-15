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Extraterrestrial History: Extraterrestrial Genesis
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81 views • April 15, 2021
Why are we here? Who created us? With multiple similarly-told stories on the creation of man, are our origins by evolution or extraterrestrial intervention? One of the biggest questions is why? Why did these beings take the time to create us? Why did they put us on this specific planet? Why did they choose it? Out of all of the billions of planets in the universe, why did the human race develop here? What was the purpose of making what now seems to be such an out-of-control race, and why did these beings leave us to struggle our own?
☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppeli - The Call
Epic and Dramatic Trailer Music - Olympus
Epic and Dramatic Music - Flight Hymm
Phil Rey - Time Garden - Land of Confusion
Phil Rey - Once Upon A Fantasy - The Little Mermaid
Phil - Rey - Once Upon A Fantasy - The Snow Queen
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☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppeli - The Call
Epic and Dramatic Trailer Music - Olympus
Epic and Dramatic Music - Flight Hymm
Phil Rey - Time Garden - Land of Confusion
Phil Rey - Once Upon A Fantasy - The Little Mermaid
Phil - Rey - Once Upon A Fantasy - The Snow Queen
☟ PLEASE DONATE ☟
We live off of your support. Please support our clergy by tithing through the links below:
Donate Ethereum to: 0x161D2F7A6f5055a8f055BC9F7A7fA4Ab1ddfd1ed
Donate Bitcoin to: bc1q0ad5d7wv9qxk94rnuk2ty4dmxvp4dsa4efr7ql
Donate USD to: [email protected]
10% of all donations will go to support the church!
Lord RayEl:
http://lordrayel.org/donations/
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
Sanctuary Interfaith:
https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/donat...
or
Paypal: [email protected]
or
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
☟ ALSO VISIT! ☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_r...
http://LordRayEl.org
☟ FOLLOW US! ☟
Official Website: https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SanctuaryInt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sanctuary_RayEl
VK: https://vk.com/sanctuaryinterfaith
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