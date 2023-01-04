Doctor kills her PRESSTITUTE Husband with VAXX induced "AORTIC ANEURYSM"

@GrantWahl

Grant Wahl, the prominent soccer journalist who collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar last week, suffered an aortic aneurysm, his wife revealed Wednesday. “It was just one of those things that had been likely brewing for years,” Dr. Céline Gounder told “CBS Mornings.” Wahl, 49, was stricken at his press seat at Lusail Iconic Stadium Friday while covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

