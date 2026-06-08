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6/7/2026
John 17:13-17 This World Is Not Our Home
Intro: John 17 is the real Lord’s prayer. Jesus was getting ready to leave His disciples and go to the cross. He prayed for His disciples and He prayed for those who would believe their words. That’s me and you. The model prayer is found in Matthew 6:9-13. Jesus was teaching His disciples HOW to pray. John 17 is the Lord’s prayer for all those who belong to Him. This prayer Jesus talks about how the world is against Jesus. The world is against His followers. That’s why Jesus prayed for us. For this world is against all those who follow Jesus Christ. This wicked world might be where we live but It will never be our home. Our home is with Jesus Christ.