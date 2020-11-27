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Pentagon Purges Leading Advisors From Defense
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80 views • November 27, 2020
PERSON'S OUSTED ARE AS FOLLOWS:
1) Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
2) Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
3) Retired Adm. Gary Roughead
4) Former member of the House Intelligence Committee Jane Harman
5) Former chief operating officer at the Pentagon Rudy De Leon
6) Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor
7) Former Treasury Department undersecretary David McCormick
8) Former deputy Attorney General Jamie Gorelick
9) Chief U.S. nuclear negotiator Robert Joseph
10) Former Deputy National Security Advisor J.D. Crouch II
11) A former top defense official Franklin Miller
1) Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
2) Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
3) Retired Adm. Gary Roughead
4) Former member of the House Intelligence Committee Jane Harman
5) Former chief operating officer at the Pentagon Rudy De Leon
6) Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor
7) Former Treasury Department undersecretary David McCormick
8) Former deputy Attorney General Jamie Gorelick
9) Chief U.S. nuclear negotiator Robert Joseph
10) Former Deputy National Security Advisor J.D. Crouch II
11) A former top defense official Franklin Miller
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