MARCHING THIS ALL THE WAY TO HEAVEN

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Aug 17, 2022
This is a shorter, edited version of my video: "Bringing Justice to the Public Serpents"
You can help me sue these public serpents!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
Can't do it without your financial help & prayers -- thank you!
ENROLL TODAY in my NEW ONLINE CLASS:
"No Consent To Nasal Testing"
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/no-consent
WATCH THIS NEXT:
Return to Work without Testing
https://youtu.be/3sj82nGxyls
Ready to elevate your physical, mental, emotional & spiritual aspects of your life?
Join my mind/body wellness webinar! Replay available here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar