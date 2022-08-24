MARCHING THIS ALL THE WAY TO HEAVEN

Aug 17, 2022





This is a shorter, edited version of my video: "Bringing Justice to the Public Serpents"

You can help me sue these public serpents!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org

Can't do it without your financial help & prayers -- thank you!





ENROLL TODAY in my NEW ONLINE CLASS:

"No Consent To Nasal Testing"

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/no-consent





WATCH THIS NEXT:

Return to Work without Testing

https://youtu.be/3sj82nGxyls





Ready to elevate your physical, mental, emotional & spiritual aspects of your life?

Join my mind/body wellness webinar! Replay available here:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar