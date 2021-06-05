50 Sth Skateboarder Day 2, My Prog Vlog

My second day out on a new skateboard at 50 something years old. The run went great!Please bear with the video, I'm breaking in 2 new cameras and sort of figuring out how to run them. And a battery died early on the new wide cam, leaving only the body cam, sorry bout that! And there was no way to view the angle but now I've got if figured out. The next video should be a lot smoother and hopefully more polished, interesting, and fun. I've since fixed the cams and they work great. Consider this a test run.If you're here because you are thinking about skateboarding and you are older, I can tell you that it's worth it! It's time to throw out old preconceptions that skateboarding is a kid's game, or you have to jump around like a kung fu monkey. Skateboarding is great for older adults! This is a very smooth-running workout that is easy on the joints, but challenges your musculature and respiratory system without making you want to die. If you're looking for something with a little more explosiveness than yoga, but more forgiveness than martial arts, this might be just what you need! Skateboarding is really, really enjoyable!Thanks for viewing, liking, and/or subscribing!Royalty-Free Music:Wataboi Flavour:The Elevator Bossa Nova: