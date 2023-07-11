NEW — A federal judge has issued an order instructing the FBI, DHS, and other government agencies to cease their collaboration with social media companies in censoring First Amendment-protected free speech.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.