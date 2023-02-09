GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Admits to Serious Long-Term Injuries From the Covid "Vaccine"

Appearing before the House Oversight Committee's hearing on February 8, 2023, regarding Twitter's role in censorship at the behest of the U.S. Government and the Democrat Party, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace admitted she has developed significant health problems, including tremors in her left hand, and "heart pain that no doctor can explain".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.