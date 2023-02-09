GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Admits to Serious Long-Term Injuries From the Covid "Vaccine"

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Appearing before the House Oversight Committee's hearing on February 8, 2023, regarding Twitter's role in censorship at the behest of the U.S. Government and the Democrat Party, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace admitted she has developed significant health problems, including tremors in her left hand, and "heart pain that no doctor can explain".