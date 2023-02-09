Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Admits to Serious Long-Term Injuries From the Covid "Vaccine"
88 views
channel image
Nothing To See Here
Published a day ago |

Appearing before the House Oversight Committee's hearing on February 8, 2023, regarding Twitter's role in censorship at the behest of the U.S. Government and the Democrat Party, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace admitted she has developed significant health problems, including tremors in her left hand, and "heart pain that no doctor can explain".

Keywords
censorshipdeathheartjabvaxx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket