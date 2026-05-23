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Shabbat Shalom Brothers and Sisters, and welcome to Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live. Today's Study is Titled: Lest they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, lest they should understand with their heart, and turn back, and I (Yahuah Elohim), heal them
[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]
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