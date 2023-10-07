Zeee Media - Hope & Tivon - Technology Behind Mind Control, IoB, Hacking Humans EXPOSED!

Recent UN and WEF documents are focusing on setting up the prison planet grid infrastructure. Part of this grid is to connect the bodies of human beings to the internet so that we can be controlled. Researchers Hope & Tivon join Maria Zeee to discuss their discovery of a body of work that discloses what the technology is that does this, how it works, and what the plans are for rolling it out.

To purchase Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products, visit this link: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/468

References for the information presented by Hope & Tivon can be found via this link: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/how-they-hook-up-human-bodies-to-the-internet-using-6g-7g-terahertz-satellites-and-graphene-nanotech-in-the-covid-injections/ref/468

