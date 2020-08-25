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Guerilla Gardening in Puerto Rico
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626 views • August 25, 2020
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My Airbnb in Puerto Rico is way too shady to grow food and doesn't have a lot of space. But I have to grow somewhere... I found a delicious wild legume plant. Almost all peas are safe to eat; it’s really rare for someone to get an upset tummy from wild peas. I’m constantly on the lookout for treats in the wild. Discovering secret spots on the island is so fun, guys! There are tons of cool people, pets, and plants everywhere in Puerto Rico. Literally all I need is the sun. As long as I plant some from the iguanas, we should be able to harvest lots of food. Doesn't gardening by the beach sound perfect? Follow me and learn how I guerrilla garden near the ocean!
#HomeGrownFoodOnEveryTable #GrowYourOwnGroceries #MarjoryWildcraft #TheGrowNetwork #GuerillaGardening
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Do you love Marjory and The Grow Network!? Get instant access to our free library of resources and our exclusive community: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
About me: I’m Marjory Wildcraft, the founder of The Grow Network, an online community of 450,000 people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via homegrown food. National Geographic featured me as an expert in off-grid living, I hosted Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and I'm listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. I’m the focus of Reuter's award-winning article on Food Sustainability. https://thegrownetwork.com/about-us
Get instant access to our free library of resources: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
_
My Airbnb in Puerto Rico is way too shady to grow food and doesn't have a lot of space. But I have to grow somewhere... I found a delicious wild legume plant. Almost all peas are safe to eat; it’s really rare for someone to get an upset tummy from wild peas. I’m constantly on the lookout for treats in the wild. Discovering secret spots on the island is so fun, guys! There are tons of cool people, pets, and plants everywhere in Puerto Rico. Literally all I need is the sun. As long as I plant some from the iguanas, we should be able to harvest lots of food. Doesn't gardening by the beach sound perfect? Follow me and learn how I guerrilla garden near the ocean!
#HomeGrownFoodOnEveryTable #GrowYourOwnGroceries #MarjoryWildcraft #TheGrowNetwork #GuerillaGardening
_
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://thegrownetwork.com/
_
Follow us!
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/
INSTAGRAM @the_grow_network | https://www.instagram.com/the_grow_network/
TWITTER @TheGrowNetwork | https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries/
SUPPORT OUR WORK ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork
JOIN THE ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES: www.GrowHalf.com
_
Do you love Marjory and The Grow Network!? Get instant access to our free library of resources and our exclusive community: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
About me: I’m Marjory Wildcraft, the founder of The Grow Network, an online community of 450,000 people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via homegrown food. National Geographic featured me as an expert in off-grid living, I hosted Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and I'm listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. I’m the focus of Reuter's award-winning article on Food Sustainability. https://thegrownetwork.com/about-us
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