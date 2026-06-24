DTV - Down the Rabbit Hole - Episode 118 – June 24, 26 - Randall Carlson Interview: Earth’s Geological Mysteries Revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To learn more, visit: http://randallcarlson.com/
Stay informed on current events, visit https://decentralize.tv/
- Introduction and Guest Preparation (0:00)
- Welcoming Randall Carlson (1:11)
- Randall's Journey into Catastrophism (2:36)
- Evidence of Catastrophic Events (3:54)
- Impact of Asteroid and Comet Impacts (14:53)
- Visual Evidence of Catastrophic Events (18:37)
- The Role of Solar Radiation and Climate Change (31:33)
- The Impact of Solar Responses on Earth (46:17)
- The Role of Carbon Dioxide and Climate Change (49:16)
- The Future of Education and Cosmogonia (1:05:32)
- Conclusion and Future Collaboration (1:09:35)
- After Party Introduction and Break (1:12:08)
- Discussion on Tunguska Airburst Event (1:17:35)
- Historical Uncertainty and Preparedness (1:19:04)
- Health Ranger Store and AI Platforms (1:21:22)
- Knowledge Scarcity and Financial Scarcity (1:23:45)
- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:25:20)
- Crypto Taxation and Compliance (1:27:31)
- AI Language Models and Authoritarianism (1:29:19)
- Closing Remarks and Future Plans (1:30:49)