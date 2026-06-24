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DTV - Down the Rabbit Hole - Episode 118 – June 24, 26 - Randall Carlson Interview: Earth’s Geological Mysteries Revealed
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To learn more, visit: http://randallcarlson.com/



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- Introduction and Guest Preparation (0:00)

- Welcoming Randall Carlson (1:11)

- Randall's Journey into Catastrophism (2:36)

- Evidence of Catastrophic Events (3:54)

- Impact of Asteroid and Comet Impacts (14:53)

- Visual Evidence of Catastrophic Events (18:37)

- The Role of Solar Radiation and Climate Change (31:33)

- The Impact of Solar Responses on Earth (46:17)

- The Role of Carbon Dioxide and Climate Change (49:16)

- The Future of Education and Cosmogonia (1:05:32)

- Conclusion and Future Collaboration (1:09:35)

- After Party Introduction and Break (1:12:08)

- Discussion on Tunguska Airburst Event (1:17:35)

- Historical Uncertainty and Preparedness (1:19:04)

- Health Ranger Store and AI Platforms (1:21:22)

- Knowledge Scarcity and Financial Scarcity (1:23:45)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:25:20)

- Crypto Taxation and Compliance (1:27:31)

- AI Language Models and Authoritarianism (1:29:19)

- Closing Remarks and Future Plans (1:30:49)




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