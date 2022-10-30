Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Ukrainian Crisis & Kiev's Preparations to Staging a “Dirty Bomb” Provocation. - ENG SUBS,

Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the Ukrainian crisis and Kiev's preparations to staging a “dirty nuclear bomb” provocation.
On October 25 the UN Security Council discussed, at Russia’s request, the Kiev regime’s preparations to stage a provocation with the use of a “dirty nuclear bomb” on the territory under its control. The Russian representatives cited convincing arguments pointing to the serious nature of this problem.
