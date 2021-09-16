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Watch how Graphene oxide reacts to a phone call
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659 views • September 16, 2021
The black material is Graphene oxide. It is reacting to the waves from the phone call on the phone nearby.
Strange. what such weak waves can make it do. I wonder what stronger waves might do to it.
IF GRAPHENE REACTS TO 4G LIKE THIS, IMAGINE WHAT 5G WILL DO
Strange. what such weak waves can make it do. I wonder what stronger waves might do to it.
IF GRAPHENE REACTS TO 4G LIKE THIS, IMAGINE WHAT 5G WILL DO
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