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LIVING BY GOD'S LAW
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0 view • March 09, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 2:9-13. The law is a unity and to fail in one command is to fail to keep the law as a whole. A person may be a fairly good person. But he or she may spoil it all by one fault. That person has not failed to obey all parts of the law. Because that person has not obeyed just one part of the law, he or she is guilty of failing to keep the whole law. We cannot choose to obey parts of the moral law of God. We cannot subtract the bits we do not like. Some parts may seem less important to us but we have to obey all parts of it. We cannot excuse our failure in one part by the fact that we have been good in another part.
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