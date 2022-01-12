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Prophecy - 10.28.2016 - Tragedy Coming
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32 views • January 12, 2022
On October 25, 2016, I posted a prophetic word the Lord gave me called Tragedy Coming. My friend Nicole called me very early this morning to tell me about a post on Perry Stone's Facebook page confirming something the Lord said in it.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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