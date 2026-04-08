Date: Apr. 8, 2026. Lesson 68-2026. Title: The Danger of the Angry Man

Proverbs 22:24–25 warns against forming close ties with those given to anger and uncontrolled temper. Association is not neutral—spending time with a wrathful person trains the heart in the same patterns, leading to a learned snare. What begins as influence becomes imitation, and imitation becomes bondage. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how character is shaped by companionship, why anger spreads through proximity, and how wisdom requires careful separation from destructive influences that entrap the soul.

Lesson 68-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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