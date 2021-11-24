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Walk Away From The Democrat Party and Get Forgiveness
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20 views • November 24, 2021
For all the people who are now realizing the Democrats lied, I offer you hope. I will also help you understand why the Democrat party is not worthy of you. If you can make it through this whole video, your eyes will be opened.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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