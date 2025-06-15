Israel: 12 people killed & 385 were injured in Israel over the past 24 hours as a result of Iranian strikes, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.

12 people were killed and 385 were injured in Israel over the past 24 hours as a result of Iranian strikes, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.

Adding: (description of images shown)

Satellite images from Maxar of some of the Iranian targets hit by the Israeli Air Force.

▪️Damage to several buildings on the territory of the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

▪️The nuclear fuel enrichment facility in Fordow and the heavy water plant in Arak were not hit, despite reports.

▪️ Several buildings on the territory of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center were damaged.

▪️Damage to one building at the IRGC Ghadir ballistic missile base near Tehran.

▪️ Destruction of the IRGC radar station in Piranshahr.