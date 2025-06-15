BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel: 12 people killed & 385 were injured in Israel over the past 24 hours as a result of Iranian strikes, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
14 hours ago

12 people were killed and 385 were injured in Israel over the past 24 hours as a result of Iranian strikes, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.

Adding: (description of images shown)

Satellite images from Maxar of some of the Iranian targets hit by the Israeli Air Force.

▪️Damage to several buildings on the territory of the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

▪️The nuclear fuel enrichment facility in Fordow and the heavy water plant in Arak were not hit, despite reports.

▪️ Several buildings on the territory of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center were damaged.

▪️Damage to one building at the IRGC Ghadir ballistic missile base near Tehran.

▪️ Destruction of the IRGC radar station in Piranshahr.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
