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DR. SAM BAILEY: ON HEALTH FREEDOM ADVOCATES WHO ATTACK ANYONE WHO DARES TO QUESTION VIRUS & GERM THEORY
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62 views • May 11, 2022
RFK, Jr. has been a tireless campaigner in warning the public about the problems of vaccines. However, with regards to the viral existence problem, he has been reluctant to get involved.
Let’s find out what happened when he was drawn into the debate in a recent Q&A session…
‘Warning Signs You’ve Been Tricked by Virologists‘. https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/warning-signs-youve-been-tricked-by-virologists/
Dr. Sam Bailey: On Health Freedom Advocates Who Attack Anyone Who Dares to Question Virus & Germ Theory | How RFK, Jr. Was Recently Drawn Into the Viral Existence Debate Truth Comes to Light editor's note: In the video below, Dr. Sam Bailey talks about specific attacks, coming from within the health freedom movement, on the work of those … https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-sam-bailey-on-health-freedom-advocates-who-attack-anyone-who-dares-to-question-virus-germ-theory-how-rfk-jr-was-recently-drawn-into-the-viral-existence-debate/
Let’s find out what happened when he was drawn into the debate in a recent Q&A session…
‘Warning Signs You’ve Been Tricked by Virologists‘. https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/warning-signs-youve-been-tricked-by-virologists/
Dr. Sam Bailey: On Health Freedom Advocates Who Attack Anyone Who Dares to Question Virus & Germ Theory | How RFK, Jr. Was Recently Drawn Into the Viral Existence Debate Truth Comes to Light editor's note: In the video below, Dr. Sam Bailey talks about specific attacks, coming from within the health freedom movement, on the work of those … https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-sam-bailey-on-health-freedom-advocates-who-attack-anyone-who-dares-to-question-virus-germ-theory-how-rfk-jr-was-recently-drawn-into-the-viral-existence-debate/
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