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Maria Zeee - WARNING: AI is Coming For Your SAVINGS!
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
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Daily Pulse Ep 278 | Economists around the world are sounding the alarm: the AI bubble is set to burst and moves are being made behind the scenes to use your SAVINGS to fund this failing industry that wants to install a worldwide surveillance grid. Bill Armour joins us to discuss what people need to know.

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irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationtulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeebreanna morellodr kirk elliot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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