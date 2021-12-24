© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House Visitor's Center - Look Who's Still Shown As President
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • December 24, 2021
A visit to the White House Visitor's center has a little 'secret' hidden behind a wall. Is this a comm? The video was also verified by a Youtuber known as Penuinsix, who visited the center to find out if the original posting was real or fake.
Just like the old Saturday afternoon serials at the local movie theatre. Waiting for the next episode to unfold and see what the hero has up his sleeve next.
Just like the old Saturday afternoon serials at the local movie theatre. Waiting for the next episode to unfold and see what the hero has up his sleeve next.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.