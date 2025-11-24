BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Do People Reject Jesus
Pastor Jack Ward
15 views • 3 days ago

11/23/2025

Mark 6:1-5 Why Do People Reject Jesus

Intro:  Jesus was ministering in Nazareth His home town.  This was his last mission work in His home town.  Beginning in verse 7 he sent his disciples out two by two to other villages.  In Nazareth He went to the synagogue as was His practice when entering His home town.  He finds back home that people are amazed at His teaching and His amazing miracles.  But there was a disconnect with Jesus.  They rejected Him and His message.  Why Would they do that?   

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
