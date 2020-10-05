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Whistleblowers: Modern Day Heroes of Truth‌
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
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29 views • October 05, 2020
‌Whistleblowers have become an integral part of the modern cultural landscape, giving us insider information, exposing corruption and giving us a peak behind the impenetrable curtain the powers that be hold up to the cameras, keeping us all in the accepted narrative. In the past few months, more and more whistleblowers from multiple agencies, tech companies and academia have come forward, giving us invaluable information into the workings and machinations of the Orwellian apparatus.

Are they all legit? What is implied by what we're being told? And why do so many people either ignore or normalize the revelations? Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into many of these recent revelations.

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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healthcurrent eventswhistleblowershealth news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy