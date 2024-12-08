Trump Shuts Down Biased Leftwing Hack Kristen Welker 

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/watch-first-post-election-nbc-interview-trump-shuts/ -------------PEACE IS THE PRIZE: Trump Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Negotiations Between Ukraine and Russia to ‘End the Madness’ – Zelensky and the Kremlin React and List Their Conditions
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/peace-is-prize-trump-calls-immediate-ceasefire-negotiations/