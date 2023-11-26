Who are the martyr souls under the altar? Revelation 6 Confusion

Pastor Benjamin Feagan explains what the Bible means about the souls crying out under the altar in Revelation chapter six.
Credits:
Beauty by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons / Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
