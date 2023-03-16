We make the case we are watching WW3 contrived / scripted war. We'll outline all the players and hot spots. Note: the EU theater of war is in this podcast: https://sjwellfire.com/news/nato-death-by-the-deagel-report-fdr/ Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/





WW3 Theater, Wag the Dog, Why?