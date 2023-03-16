Create New Account
WW3 Theater, Wag the Dog, Why?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 21 hours ago |

We make the case we are watching WW3 contrived / scripted war. We'll outline all the players and hot spots. Note: the EU theater of war is in this podcast: https://sjwellfire.com/news/nato-death-by-the-deagel-report-fdr/ Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

Keywords
planet xwag the dogwar is a racketmathewbad actorscripted warcontrived warwhy the warwar to control the peoplewar to bring on the anti christniborudancing soldiersdrone shot downwars and rumers of warswhy do the elite need wartrans army

