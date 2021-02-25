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The MOST PLAYED GUITAR LICK In Rock History! With Tabs
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223 views • February 25, 2021
Featured in this video is arguably the most played guitar lick ever played in rock history! A three string guitar lick with four notes played from the minor pentatonic scale shape which you may find familiar from many rock songs throughout the years and decades, spanning both the 20th and 21st centuries and spanning many genres of music beyond rock, including pop, metal, hard rock and the list goes on! The lick has it's origins in blues music hence the minor pentatonic.
If you can name some famous songs where this lick makes an appearance, let us know about it in the comments below!
Rock on brothers and sisters! :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
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Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
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Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
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If you can name some famous songs where this lick makes an appearance, let us know about it in the comments below!
Rock on brothers and sisters! :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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