Why are you paying taxes to a federal government when 99% of its employees don’t show up? (Short)

Since the COVID hoax turned the world upside down, federal workers have been cashing paychecks from their couches and even bathtubs.

Empty offices? Check.

Delayed government services? You bet.

Meanwhile, your hard-earned money is funding salaries for employees who are not even showing up to work.

This week on Freedom Hour, Peymon exposes the scandalous waste of taxpayer dollars as federal employees stay home and barely working. As you’re struggling to make ends meet, covering the costs of groceries, your mortgage, and gas just to get to work, your tax money is being squandered to support lazy government workers.

How long will the American people tolerate this massive con job and continue paying federal income taxes that they never legally owed in the first place?



