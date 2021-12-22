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Celebrate a Piece of Peace. Blame the Propagandist!
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10 views • December 22, 2021
Remember where the real problem lies. It lies with the lies and manipulations of the propagandists and not with your friends and relatives. Stay in your power and knowledge.
As people gather together with friends and family I encourage you to remember not to blame or argue with the victims of propaganda but to ask questions that show the cracks (casms) of missing logic needed to believe in the nonsense narrative.
Please “like” the video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
Join here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
As people gather together with friends and family I encourage you to remember not to blame or argue with the victims of propaganda but to ask questions that show the cracks (casms) of missing logic needed to believe in the nonsense narrative.
Please “like” the video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
Join here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
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