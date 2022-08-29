(AUDIO DOUBLED) THE SCAMDEMIC - "COVID-19" ☠ SARS-COV-2: THE "VIRUS" THAT NEVER EXISTED

(original was a tad low on audio so i doubled it) Jim Fetzer - "Brilliant Indian-American virologist/immunologist Poornima Wagh blows the lid off the SCAM that was/is the "Covid-19 Pandemic." Interviewed by Regis Tremblay on July 9, 2022. Poornima Wagh, 2 PhDs in Virology and Immunology, 20 yr career as a Lab researcher and scientist, destroys the Covid scam with proof in language even a layman like me can understand. Who benefits? Big Pharma and its owners (not shareholders), Gates, Fauci whom she calls criminals, using words like “fraudulent,” “deliberate,” “planned and premeditated.” (a must watch/download/share)

(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a

WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123

BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123

ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge

153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123

GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home

BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, Allowance Is Made for “Fair Use” for Purposes Such as Criticism, Comment, News Reporting, Teaching, Scholarship, and Research. Fair Use Is a Use Permitted by Copyright Statute That Might Otherwise Be Infringing. Non-profit, Educational or Personal Use Tips the Balance in Favor of Fair Use.



