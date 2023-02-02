EPOCH TV | Thought Surveillance Tech Launches This Year; China Could Trigger War Ahead of 2025

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua PhilippThought Surveillance Tech Launches This Year; China Could Trigger War Ahead of 2025WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/ThoughtSurveillanceYT

Tools to monitor your brain activity are set to release this year, and already there are groups proposing how it can be used by businesses to monitor the thoughts of employees, and by law enforcement to spot potential criminals. The technology and its potential uses were discussed at the recent World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, a four-star general in the U.S. Air Force sent a memo to his officers, warning that the United States could be at war with China by 2025. The warning comes alongside news that American military support to Ukraine has drained its military stockpiles.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.