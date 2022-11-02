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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/11/22 Kimchi A Fermented Food That Is Full Of Probiotics And Antioxidants
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/11/22 Kimchi A Fermented Food That Is Full Of Probiotics And Antioxidants
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Air Date: Friday, February 11, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths worldwide and in the U.S. Stating that people who don't get vaccinated and don't supplement will be in real trouble if they contract the virus. Contending people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating kimchi. A fermented food from Korea that is full of probiotics and antioxidants. Rich in folate, iron, manganese, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C and vitamin K. Kimchi boosts the immune system, improves digestive health, has anti-inflammatory properties, boost heart health, can protect against cancer and can promote weight loss.
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