What would the closure of the Red Sea do to global trade?

Adding:

Latest Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

The main shipping route into the Persian Gulf runs between Lark and Qeshm islands, with the exit to the south of Lark.

This route is safe for vessels but requires permission from Iran for passage.

Adding:

Iran has expressed readiness to do everything possible to ensure the unimpeded passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced.

Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Key points:

➡️Araghchi briefed Lavrov on Iran's position regarding US ceasefire violations, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the seizure of an Iranian container ship.

➡️Moscow emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and continuing diplomatic efforts toward conflict resolution.

➡️Russia expressed readiness to facilitate agreements between Iran and the Gulf states.

Adding:

Israeli forces continue violating the ceasefire in Lebanon by blowing up civilian homes in the town of Qasr in the south.

Adding:

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh:

🔺 Time should not place Iran under pressure

🔺 Iran's Parliament Speaker Qalibaf and FM Araghchi recently stated that fair and practical proposals have been made to the other side within Iran’s legal rights.

🔺 Many US statements are aimed at domestic audiences and at influencing the markets.

🔺 Iran will not accept anything beyond international law.

Adding:

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters of Iran's Revolutionary Guard:

Iran's military vows 'decisive action' against US army after attack on Iranian vessel

Iran's military has vowed to take decisive action against the "terrorist US Army," following an American attack on an Iranian commercial vessel.

Adding:

Iran, Lebanon, Yemen 'single truth' united by resistance against injustice: Ayatollah Javadi Amoli

Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, a prominent Shia cleric based in Qom, says Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen are a "single truth" united by resistance against oppression and injustice.