Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lancet Annihilates Czech RM-70 MLRS - Instantly Vaporizing The Crew
335 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

After the Lancet hit the Czech RM-70 MLRS and the ammunition explosion, the enemy equipment simply disappeared from reality.
It was torn into such small pieces that it is not visible from the air. And the crew evaporated along with NATO equipment.

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
mlrsrussian lancetczech rm-70

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket